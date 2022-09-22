Apollo Cancer Centre in Chennai observes World Rose Day

Special Correspondent
September 22, 2022 21:01 IST

G. V. Prakash Kumar, music composer, giving away rose to a cancer patient on the occasion of Rose Day at Apollo Cancer Centre in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Apollo Cancer Centre in Chennai observed World Rose Day on Thursday.

According to a press release, music director, singer and actor G.V. Prakash Kumar visited the hospital and interacted with patients diagnosed with cancer.

Every year, the World Rose Day is observed in memory of 14-year-old Melinda Rose, a Canadian-born who was diagnosed with Askin’s tumour, which is a form of rare blood cancer. The spirit of bravery, determination and perseverance of children who have fought cancer is recognised each day on September 22 as World Rose Day, according to the release.

Apollo Cancer Centre has been hosting a meet-and-greet session for patients and their families. Cancer survivors shared experiences of their fight against cancer and elaborated on how a positive attitude, willpower, strong support from family, friends and society played a crucial role in their recovery, the release said.

