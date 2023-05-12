APCC organises ‘The Care Walk’ to mark Nurses Day

May 12, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) organised “The Care Walk” on Friday to celebrate the contributions made by nurses and to mark the International Nurses Day.

The objective of the walk was to signify how nurses assist patients at every step of their journey as their pillars of support by providing comfort and care to them and their families during periods of uncertainty and vulnerability.

The walk was referred to as the “walk of honor” in recognition of their commitment, hard work and dedication to their profession.

MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, in his addressing to the gathering, said: “Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system. They spend the maximum amount of their time taking care of patients.”

Nurses walked the ramp along with cancer survivors. Awards were presented. The MP unveiled a portrait of Florence Nightingale, painted by one of the nurses of APCC.

Ruth, one of the nurses who walked the ramp, said: “Walking with our patients was delightful because we greatly care for and love them.”

Sidney Sladen, celebrity fashion designer; Harshad Reddy, Director- Group Oncology and International, Apollo Hospitals; Beena Pasha, celebrity fashion designer, Zonal Head-Dream School of Creative Studies; Rakesh Jalali, medical director and head of department, Radiation Oncology; Karan Puri, chief operating officer; and Shanthi Radhakrishnan, medical superintendent, APCC; were present.

Pledge administered

A pledge was administered on the occasion at the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital.

K. Narayanasamy, dean of KMC, said they planned to do master health check ups for nurses aged above 45 in line with the day.