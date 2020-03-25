Apartments in Chennai frame strict rules for residents

Resident welfare associations in many complexes have issued advisories following the threat of COVID-19 infection. Some are in total lockdown, while others have laid down stringent rules.

Ganga Sridhar, a resident of Dwaraka in Mandaveli that houses six flats, said the gates remained locked all day. Of the two elderly security staff, one had been sent on leave. The other lived on the campus as he had no family. All domestic helps had been given leave. Everything, from milk to courier items, is dropped in numbered baskets at the gate.

The challenge is keeping the children engaged, she said. Since there are elders and children, including toddlers, they have to be careful, Ms. Ganga said.

Sobha Merrita Owners Association managing committee member P. Jayakumar said handwash and hand sanitisers were being provided at the gate. Their advisories keep track of the changes regularly.

“We decided not to allow vendors inside. Earlier, vendors were allowed twice a week inside the premises. Now, we ask residents to go to the gate and make their purchases. We have many senior citizens and our association is helping them get essentials and medicines,” he said. The association closed the swimming pool and gym over a week ago. Even walking within the campus is restricted.

Villa Espana Residents Welfare Association (VERWA) has issued three guidelines since March 22. From banning car wash to vacating and moving in, they have decided newspapers will be left at the gate and picked up by residents later. They have also issued an advisory to all to give their domestic help and cooks leave till March 31.

In the first advisory, the association said 22 delivery boys came to the complex every day.

A complex with four apartments in Madipakkam has taken similar precautions. “We have more senior citizens than youngsters. So we have decided to bar entry of all people. We decided to buy newspapers on our own instead of having them delivered,” said Dharani Ravi, a resident.

A township in Sholinganallur with around 1,500 houses has instructed residents to not allow domestic help and housekeeping staff. This is in addition to its earlier advisory. “The first thing to be cut was the biometric entry for residents. We now ask the security to open the gates,” a resident said.

In an apartment complex in Saligramam, residents have been instructed to hand over clothes for ironing over the compound wall.