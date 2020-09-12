Apartment complexes in Chennai come up with new rules for the new normal

12 September 2020 22:08 IST

Life across the metro has been freed of many restrictions, and there is freer movement of people. In this climate, gated communities are cautiously relaxing restrictions on certain aspects of community living

Badminton played by new 'rules'

When the indoor badminton court at Ashiana Apartment in Venus Colony, Alwarpet reopens this weekend, the sport will be played with an additional rule-book.

The Sports and Entertainment Committee wants badminton enthusiasts to book their slots in advance via a WhatsApp group specifically created for it. Only two players can occupy the court at any given point of time — so, singles matches are allowed. Every two players are given a 45-minute slot, which is followed by a 30-minute 'no play' time. Following this lull, the next two players will walk in, and the court is all theirs for the next 45-minute slot. The half-an-hour intermission is aimed at checking crowding and also to carry out cleaning at the court. Indoor spaces are fraught with greater risk of virus transmission; hence, these restrictions, says a communication sent to the residents. The court will be open only for an hour in the morning and three hours in the evening, as against three and six hours, respectively, before the pandemic.

Based on the turnout this weekend, the Committee will fine tune the rules.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are not certain the turnout would be the same as in the pre-Covid days,” says Usha Manoj, a member of the sports committee. “One can have fun with a little bit of caution, so we have created #Safefun at Asiana.”

Volunteer-coordinators oversee this system.

Janakiraman V., a volunteer-coordinator, believes badminton is a great unifier. Above table tennis, basketball, football and cricket — the other sports played at the community — badminton is the biggest crowd puller.

“Prior to the pandemic, on weekends, the court would be packed with people waiting for their turn. On the sidelines, spectators would be parked. It would be like a mini-Uber or Thomas Cup was being played as there are professional players among men and women,” says Janakiraman.

For the weekdays, so far 20 people have registered their names. This number is likely to increase during the weekends.

“The weekend is going to be the real test,” he says. Allotting 45 minutes is on the higher side. “We might shorten the duration,” he says. CCTV cameras would be watching over players to check if they are flouting any rules, including if they have come to the court without wearing a mask.

When the clock strikes six

Olympia Opaline on Old Mahabalipuram Road does not countenance visits by outsiders past 6 p.m. Besides, visitors can't linger on after this hour.

“Through the MyGate App we can track homes where visitors have overstayed,” says Satish Kumar, joint secretary of the owners’ association.

Enforcing this rule often does not go well with residents, he says, adding that it has to be done for the larger good.

The Association levies a fine of ₹200 from those going around the campus, mask-less. “We have already penalised some people,” says Kumar.

Of the three lifts in the society, one has been set aside for use by service providers visiting the community.

***

The ball is in the resident's court

Recently, L&T Eden Park in Siruseri revised the procedure for allowing vendors into the society, getting residents to act with greater responsibility.

The resident who have invited an AC mechanic, a refrigerator service provider, an R.O. service professional, electrician, plumber, carpenter or any other service provider have to make sure the invited worker is not from a containment zone and is Coronavirus-free. The resident has to ascertain these details before inviting the service personnel.

Later, the security personnel will get a self-declaration form signed by the visiting service personnel, stating that he meets these necessary requirements, says a communication sent to residents.

Following these steps, the security personnel will also check the visitor with a thermal scanner. The visiting service personnel can't go to any place other than the declared apartment.