Apartment apps and the pandemic

But for a crisis, nobody will know the extent of their inner strength. But for a crisis, a plethora of aids will continue to go underutilised.

Residents of gated communities are now saying aye to the latter.

During the COVID-19 crisis, residents of gated communities are discovering features in their apartment management apps, many of which had been onboarded much before it broke out.

“ADDA had introduced the delivery-at-gate option more than six months ago, but it is only now that many users are discovering this feature,” says Manohara S.N., regional manager, sales, ADDA.

Sources from MyGate report a similar sense of new-found familiarity among residents about certain tools.

“The ‘leave-at-gate’ option was there in some form. With many people seeing a greater use for it now, we have tweaked the feature and made it the default option. ‘Notice Board’ and ‘Communications’ are among other features that are considerably in use now, as a result of the COVID-19 situation. The management committees at gated communities are turning to the ‘Notice Board’ feature on the MyGate platform hugely for internal communication as they are worried about inauthentic information being shared on WhatsApp groups within their communities,” says a MyGate executive.

While some features may have arrived fresh from the oven to ameliorate problems resulting from the current public-health crisis – such as ADDA providing free access to digital newspapers and magazines via Magzter, and MyGate providing free access to 17 ePapers across India – by and large, communities are taking swift strides back to tools that were placed long ago in these “tech-sheds”.

These include tele-consultation with health-care services providers — with consultation-visits to hospitals for minor ailments ill-advised, the niggling little problems are tacked through a word and a direction online; online physiotherapy is one of the popular options under this “genre” now — and then aggregators offering grocery-delivery services are also accessed significantly through such apartment management apps

During the Covid-19 crisis, these service providers seem to be communicating to the communities about it through blogs too, touching upon very specific themes.

In a blog published in the fag end of March, ADDA came up with a check-list of simple common-sense things to do. One of the entries in the blog post asked communities to update residents to update the occupation field in their personal profile as it shows up in ADDA.

If residents did so, it would be possible to create a directory of doctors within a community, the blog post said. These service providers say that if communities pay greater attention to the online resources on how to make use of the apps better, residents would feel enabled during such crisis situations.

Says Manohara, “Once the product is handed over to a community, they are trained, which is done through regular online video modules.”

During less difficult times

During a far-reaching crisis raging across a particular region, these community management software service providers are known to conduct in-person workshops. In the current situation, that option is closed though.

“There are in-person workshops that we conduct for gated communities in a city, annually and on account of any extraordinary situation that has to be addressed. In Bengaluru, we have done such knowledge-sharing workshops in association with the Banglore Apartments Federation and with Whitefield Rising. In Chennai, during the water crisis of 2019, we conducted a water workshop in association with Citizen Matters that put the spotlight on how some communities reduced water consumption by following certain best practices and adopting newer technologies,” says Manohara S.N., general manager, sales, ADDA. Now, the only option is to explore if any interventions that may be needed can be carried out through technology.

An executive from MyGate says as communities are entirely dependent on technology to connect with the outside world, they provide tech support remotely.