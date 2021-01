CHENNAI

08 January 2021 00:44 IST

A businessman was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police for allegedly smuggling red sanders from that State. The police gave the name of the arrested as Baskaran, 56, of Anna Nagar. The police said Baskaran had a history of smuggling red sanders from forests in Andhra Pradesh. He was taken to the neighbouring State for inquiry.

