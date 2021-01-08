Chennai

A.P. police arrest businessman in city

A businessman was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police for allegedly smuggling red sanders from that State. The police gave the name of the arrested as Baskaran, 56, of Anna Nagar. The police said Baskaran had a history of smuggling red sanders from forests in Andhra Pradesh. He was taken to the neighbouring State for inquiry.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2021 12:45:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/ap-police-arrest-businessman-in-city/article33523865.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY