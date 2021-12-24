A.P. delegation of tax officials hold meeting

A delegation of officials from Andhra Pradesh, led by Chief Commissioner of State Tax Ravi Shankar Narayan Sudagani, held discussions with Commissioner of Commercial Taxes K. Phanindra Reddy in Ezhilagam over the administration and functions of the Commercial Taxes Department in Tamil Nadu.
