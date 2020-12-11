Aortic Summit on Dec. 12, 13

CHENNAI

11 December 2020 01:03 IST

The Institute of Cardiac and Aortic Disorders, SIMS Hospital, announced its global collaboration with the American Association for Thoracic Surgery, the Asian Society for Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, the Indian Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery to host the ninth International Aortic Summit virtually on December 12 and 13 in Chennai.

The event will bring together experts across the globe in cardiac and aortic treatment. Topics to be covered are management of challenges faced during inacute aortic dissections, thoraco abdominal aneurysms, indications of frozen elephant trunk and sizing of the prosthesis, complete with an overview of issues and challenges faced in aortic surgery in the Asia Pacific region, would be discussed, it added.

