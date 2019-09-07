‘Anywhere Anytime’ test service in city

Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited on Friday launched its ‘Anywhere Anytime’ service in the city, that will let people take diagnostic tests at their convenience.

On the new service, G.S.K. Velu, founder-chairman and managing director, Trivitron group of companies, said people could avail the service round-the-clock, at any place. They just need to call for appointments. The sample collection would be done free of cost during the initial period.

At present, the service has been introduced in Chennai. The idea is to make diagnostic tests accessible and affordable for people. “We plan to roll out the service in 20 cities within six months. It will be available for people across the State soon,” he said.

The company also announced the merger of Healyst Laboratory with the Neuberg Ehrlich Laboratory Private Limited. The venture will strengthen the technical leadership and will help in better interaction with clinicians, said Dr. Velu.

P. Srinivasan will take over as technical director, Neuberg Ehrlich Laboratory, and Saranya Narayan will assume the role of technical director and chief microbiologist. “The new diagnostic test service will be patient-centric and there will be a discount of 20% for elderly patients,” he said.

There are 10 labs and 50 collection centres across the State, and this is expected to be doubled in a year.