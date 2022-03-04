Anticipatory bail denied to ex-minister D. Jayakumar in land grabbing case
Principal District Sessions Court in Chengalpattu on Friday dismissed a petition filed by former minister D. Jayakumar seeking an anticipatory bail in connection with a case registered by Central Crime Branch of Greater Chennai City Police.
Mr. Jayakumar, his daughter Jayapriya and son-in-law Naveen Kumar were booked by the CCB for allegedly grabbing a property belonging to Mahesh in Thoraipakkam. Mr. Jayakumar was accused of threatening the landowner and purchasing the property valued at ₹5 crore at a cheaper rate, said CCB.
