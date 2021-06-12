Anticipatory bail denied to duo who abused traffic police personnel

CHENNAI

12 June 2021 00:16 IST

The advocate threatened personnel after her daughter was stopped for violating the lockdown

The principal sessions court declined to grant anticipatory bail to a woman lawyer and her daughter who were recently booked for offences, including deterring officials from discharging their duty.

Dismissing a petition filed by the duo, principal sssions judge R. Selvakumar said, “Granting anticipatory bail in a case which was widely published and supported with overwhelming evidence may invite adverse comments on the judiciary. Under such circumstances, considering the gravity of the act committed by her at the instance of her daughter, conduct of deterring the public servant in performing their lawful duties and the threat made, this court is not inclined to grant anticipatory bail.”

Last Sunday, a video of Tanuja Rajan alias Tanuja Kanthulla, a lawyer, abusing and threatening traffic police at the Chetpet signal went viral on social media.

A case was booked against her and her daughter Preeti Rajan.

Counsel for the woman lawyer claimed in the court that the footage that went viral was tampered with.

However, the court said it was unable to find any signs of tampering, and the CCTV camera footage produced by the prosecution also did not validate the claim that the police personnel provoked the duo.