Anti-plastics campaign kicks off in State

A campaign to raise awareness about the need to abolish non-recyclable plastics began across the State on Saturday, ahead of the ban on disposable plastics from January next year.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam led the campaign in Theni district and joined a student rally that appealed to shopkeepers and residents to stop using plastics.

“The State government has proposed to ban plastics from January 1, 2019, and as a preparatory measure, many districts and government offices have banned the use of plastics since Independence Day, which is a welcome move,” he said.

Ministers Dindigul Srinivasan, Kadambur Raju, Sellur K Raju, Vellamandi N. Natarajan, R. Dorraikannu and S. Valarmathi were joined by elected representatives, government officials, students and NGOs as part of awareness campaigns in their respective areas.

Tourists were offered cloth bags around the lake in Kodaikanal where the Kurinji flower exhibition was launched. In Kanniyakumari, visitors, who assembled to watch the sunrise, were given surprise gift hampers in a cloth bag by the civic authorities and NSS volunteers, containing pamphlets calling for a switch to alternatives to plastics. Students distributed pamphlets creating awareness against the use of single-use plastics to tourists in Ooty, and Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya distributed cloth bags to them.

Alternative options

Kancheepuram Collector P. Ponnaiah and Minister for Rural Industries P. Benjamin inaugurated an anti-plastics awareness programme at Tambaram in Chennai on Saturday. An exhibition was organised at Ariyalur on the alternatives available to plastics. Traditional items such as cloth bags, banana and lotus leaves, palm covers and the like were part of the exhibition.

Cleaning of lakes, river beds and public places played an important part in awareness programmes in Coimbatore, Tirupur and Nilgiris districts.

In an appeal to the various government departments, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani asked them to shun the use of plastic folders and bags, plastic table covers and plastic tea cups and containers while inaugurating an awareness programme at the Coimbatore Collectorate.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan inaugurated an awareness programme in Tirupur.