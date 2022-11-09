Anti-drug clubs being set up in educational institutions, says ADGP

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 09, 2022 22:05 IST

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Additional Director-General of Police, Enforcement Bureau-Crime Investigation, said the anti-drug clubs are being set up at every educational institution in the State to ensure drug-free campus.

Mr. Aggarwal and Tambaram Commissioner of Police A. Amalraj participated in a drug awareness programme held at St. Joseph’s Engineering College and administered an anti-drug pledge to 2000 students on the campus.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Aggarwal said: “In last few months, we have gone on high mode on awareness campaign for drug-free Tamil Nadu in addition to stepping up the enforcement following the campaign which was launched by Chief Minister on August 11. We created a record by administering anti-drug pledge to 74 lakh students.”

He said the anti-drug clubs were being set up at every institution and students from voluntary organisations such as NSS will be roped in for conducting awareness campaign and motivate students to be free from any drug abuse.

