Anti-drone jammers part of security blanket for PM Modi’s Chennai visit

CHENNAI

13 February 2021 16:24 IST

While vehicle checks and night patrolling have been intensified, police sources said the vigil on hotels, lodges and guesthouses has been stepped up too

Security agencies have installed anti-drone jammers at vantage points as part of an elaborate security arrangement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting Chennai on Sunday to launch various projects. The Prime Minister is scheduled to stay for about three hours in the city before proceeding to Kochi.

After an advance security liaison meeting involving the Special Protection, Chennai Police, State intelligence and other law-enforcing agencies, security officials decided to install anti-drone jammers at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, venue of the official programme, and other strategic locations en route along the convoy route.

Advertising

Advertising

Bullet-resistant cars for the VVIP were flown in from Delhi by a special aircraft on Friday and rehearsals conducted. In Chennai, Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal reviewed the security arrangements with senior police officials. While vehicle checks and night patrolling were intensified, police sources said that the police stepped up vigil on hotels, lodges and guesthouses to keep tabs on suspicious persons visiting the city.

Intensive frisking

Senior police officers were directly supervising anti-sabotage checks at the venue, helipad and the Chennai Airport. People entering the stadium would be subjected to a thorough frisking and police would also use hand-held metal detectors to check people standing along the convoy route, the sources said.

An alert has been issued to prevent people owing allegiance to radical outfits or other organisations who might attempt to stage a demonstration during Mr. Modi’s visit in support of their demands. The city police will be making traffic diversion on roads leading to the function place, police sources added.