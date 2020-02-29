Chennai

Anti-CAA protests continue in Vellore, Vaniyambadi

Members of TNTJ staging a protest at Mandi Street in Vellore on Saturday.

Members of TNTJ staging a protest at Mandi Street in Vellore on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

MMK wants CM to pass resolution against law

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) organised a protest opposing the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and here on Saturday. More than 300 men and women participated in the day long protest organised near Mandi Street in Vellore.

A similar protest was organised at the entrance of Thandarampattu taluk office, where more than 300 women gathered and raised slogans against the CAA and National Population Register (NPR). Organisers of the event said the protest was in solidarity with those whose citizenship would be affected through the CAA.

Addressing the protesters at Vaniyambadi, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah said that while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had passed a resolution in the Assembly “opposing the draconian changes in the citizenship law for minorities, our Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was reluctant”. People of Tamil Nadu wanted him to pass a resolution to show his opposition to the CAA, but he is blindly supporting the BJP’s move, he said.

In Vaniyambadi, the protests were organised for the 11th day on Saturday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Citizenship Amendment Act
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 29, 2020 11:06:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/anti-caa-protests-continue-in-vellore-vaniyambadi/article30953024.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY