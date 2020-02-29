Anti-CAA protests continue in Vellore, Vaniyambadi

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) organised a protest opposing the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and here on Saturday. More than 300 men and women participated in the day long protest organised near Mandi Street in Vellore.

A similar protest was organised at the entrance of Thandarampattu taluk office, where more than 300 women gathered and raised slogans against the CAA and National Population Register (NPR). Organisers of the event said the protest was in solidarity with those whose citizenship would be affected through the CAA.

Addressing the protesters at Vaniyambadi, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah said that while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had passed a resolution in the Assembly “opposing the draconian changes in the citizenship law for minorities, our Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was reluctant”. People of Tamil Nadu wanted him to pass a resolution to show his opposition to the CAA, but he is blindly supporting the BJP’s move, he said.

In Vaniyambadi, the protests were organised for the 11th day on Saturday.