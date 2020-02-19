Anti-CAA Chennai protest live updates | Long march to Secretariat curtailed at Chepauk stadium

19 February 2020 10:52 IST

Various Muslims organization are staging protests across Tamil Nadu

Thousands of protesters, including members of the the Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and Political Organisations started a long march to the Secretariat demanding that the Assembly pass a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained the Federation from laying siege to the Secretariat, but the protesters said they will defy the court's order.

With the roads leading to Secretariat blocked, the protesters had to curtail their march at Chepauk, a few kilometres ahead of the Secretariat.

Tiruppur | 1.15 pm

Over 5,000 people participate in Tiruppur's anti-CAA rally

Over 5,000 people from various Muslim organisations participated in the rally against CAA, NRC and NPR in Tiruppur on Wednesday.

Police said that the rally was held towards Tiruppur District Collectorate on Palladam Road. The protesters began their march towards District Collectorate from a private wedding hall located nearly one km away at around 11.30 a.m.

Nearly 500 police personnel were deployed on Palladam Road in the stretch from the wedding hall to District Collectorate, police said.

Salem| 12.50 pm

Road roko in Salem

Members of various Muslim organisations protested in front of district Collectorate.

Leaders of Opposition parities like Indian National Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India and many others took part in the protests. National flags and placards condemning Centre and State governments were held by protesters.

Member of Parliament from Salem S.R.Parthibhan, addressing at the protest charged that the Bill wouldn't have been passed in the Parliament if AIADMK MPs and PMK Parliamentarian Anbumani Ramadoss had voted against it. He added that the BJP believes that it could do anything in the country since it has majority in Lok Sabha. Mr.Parthibhan said that the protests would continue until the Act is withdrawn.

Chennai | 12.45 pm

As the roads leading to Secretariat were blocked, the protesters stopped the march at Chepauk cricket stadium. Leaders addressed the gathering at a makeshift dais and the crowd slowly began to disperse from the site after singing the National Anthem.

Chennai | 12.30 pm

Even MGR would have been declared a foreigner: Jawahirullah

M. H. Jawahirullah of the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazagham, speaks.

Responding to the Chief Minister's statement in the Assembly that the CAA would not affect anyone, Mr. Jawahirullah says if the CAA had been brought in some decades ago, even MGR, whose birthplace was Kandy in Sri Lanka, would not have been here and been the Chief Minister.

“We are protesting on behalf of all people of Tamil Nadu, including you and AIADMK members,” he says.

The protest came to an end around 12.30 p.m. with the singing of the national anthem. Protesters slowly began to disperse from the site, and traffic is expected to be restored to normalcy in a phased manner.

Krishnagiri | 11: 45 am

'Indians by citizenship and Muslims by religion'

Various Muslims organisations under the flapping tricolour thronged the protest venue at the Anna statue here giving a clarion call against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

Holding placards calling for a halt to the polarisation and divisiveness, protesters held out placards stating they were "Indians by citizenship and Muslims by religion".

Placards shunning hatred and calling for unity dotted the protests landscape. Women and men came out in solidarity holding banners that stated "Nafrat Chodo, Bharat Jodo, Samvidhan Bachao"

Over 1,500 protests, braving the scorching heat, demanded the State assembly pass a resolution against the CAA.

Chennai | 11: 30 am

T. Velmurugan, founder, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, addresses the protesters as they pass through Triplicane. He appreciates the Muslim organisations for conducting the protest and says that Muslims had played an important role in India’s independence struggle. It is wrong to check their antecedents.

Chennai | 11:20 am

Drones deployed on Wallajah Road

A view of the Walajah Road in Chennai during the Anti-CAA protest on February 19, 2020 | Photo Credit: B. Jyothi Ramalingam

About five drones were deployed by the police to monitor the situation on Wallajah Road where a temporary stage was set. The leaders of the Federation will address the gathering.

The crowd which included women and children were seen waving the national flag and raising anti-CAA slogans. They also raised slogans against the ruling AIADMK in the State and the BJP government in the Centre.

Tirunelveli | 11:10 am

Various Muslims organizations staging a dharna near Tirunelveli District collectorate on February 19, 2020 against CAA. | Photo Credit: A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Led by the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath stagied a dharna near Tirunelveli District collector office. This is the second protest in three days. On Sunday scores of protesters including children aged between three and 15, took part in a procession from V.S.T. junction and walked for around three km to reach the Jinnah Thidal at Melapalayam.

Vellore | 11: 10 am

Protesters attack BJP, AIADMK governments

Members of various Muslim organisations staged a protest against CAA, NPR and NRC in front of Vellore Collectorate on February 19, 2020. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

More than 400 people drawn from various Muslim outfits staged a protest in front of District Collectorate in Vellore.

They raised slogans against BJP and AIADMK governments accusing them of taking the Muslims for a ride.

Speakers criticised the Edapadi K Palaniswami's announcement in the Assembly that no Muslim was affected due to the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act.

Large number of police personnel were posted near Collectorate from the morning to prevent any untoward incident.

Coimbatore | 11: 00 am

March towards the Coimbatore Collectorate

Members of various Muslim organisations marching towards the Coimbatore Collectorate, on February 19, 2020 to protest against CAA, NPR and NRC. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Around 7,000 people are taking part in the march organised by various Muslim organisations in protest against CAA, NPR and NRC in Coimbatore.

They assembled on State Bank Road which the police had to close in view of the protest. Traffic movement to Coimbatore railway station was obstructed as protesters occupied the road.

The protesters including women and children held national flag and placards saying "No to CAA, NPR and NRC".

Members of various Muslim organisations marching towards the Coimbatore Collectorate, on February 19 to protest against CAA, NPR and NRC. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

An organiser of the protest in Coimbatore told The Hindu that they wanted Tamil Nadu Government to pass a resolution against CAA in the assembly. Police were seen using drones for surveillance on State Bank Road in Coimbatore as hundreds of protesters marched towards the collectorate.

Apart from the police strength of nearly 2,000 persons, members of the Rapid Action Force were also deployed to take care of the law and order situation.

The police have kept ready water cannon to deal with the protesters if required.

Thoothukudi | 10: 45 am

Protesters gather near Thoothukudi district Collector office

Various Muslims organization staging a protest near Thoothukudi Collectorate on Wednesday against CAA NPR , NRC. | Photo Credit: N Rajesh

Tiruchi | 10: 30 am

Jamaat Ul Ulama condemns the "inaction" of the TN government

Members of various Islamic organisations stage a protest outside the Tiruchi Collectorate condemning police brutality in Chennai and demanding the revoking of Citizenship Amendment Act on Wednesday. Photo: | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Members affiliated with various Islamic organisations took part in a protest led by Jamaat Ul Ulama against Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Registry of Citizens in front of the Tiruchi Collectorate. Over 3000 members took part demanding the Tamil Nadu state Government pass a resolution to revoke CAA. Raising slogans, the protesters said that they would not cooperate, would refuse to show documents proving their citizenship.

Abdul Rahim, District Secretary, Jamaat Ul Ulama condemned the "inaction" of the Tamil Nadu government and said that the AIADMK is using late CM Jayalalithaa's name but is not following any of her ideologies. "Until she was alive, the BJP could not step foot into our state," he said. The fight is not only for Muslims, it is also against the Sri Lankan Tamils, the poor and downtrodden, he stressed.

The protesters vowed to disobey and refuse to show documents if NPR and NRC begin in Tamil Nadu. "We kiss this very ground when we pray every day. We will not give it up so easy," they said.

10: 00 am

Members of Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and Political Organisations gathered in front of Kalaivanar Arangam for the anti CAA /NRC protest on February 19, 2020.

Heavy police deployment around the area. The road to Secretariat, War Memorial was blocked. Wallajah road also witnessed traffic restrictions.

Defiant agitators say they will press ahead

The anti-CAA protesters at Old Washermenpet in Chennai, who continued their sit-in for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, said they will defy the Madras High Court’s order and go ahead with their plan to lay siege to Fort St. George — which houses the Assembly — on February 19.

Many men, women and children continued to lend their support to the stir on Tuesday. “Though support is understandably thin in the morning, it begins to swell as the day progresses, peaking in the evening and at night,” an organiser said.

HC restrains anti-CAA protesters from laying siege to Secretariat

Additional Advocate General S.R. Rajagopal, State Government Pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayan and Additional Government Pleader R. Vijay Kumar told the court that the police will not allow anyone to lay siege to the Secretariat and that preventive measures will be put in place to prohibit any such move.

“This cannot be permitted at all. The city police has earmarked 13 places, such as Chepauk, Valluvar Kottam and Chintadripet, as protest sites. If law permits, we will grant them permission for staging protests at those site(s) between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Even for that, they have to make an application at least five days in advance,” the AAG told the court.

