Chennai

Anti-CAA protesters detained by Chennai City Police

A group of protesters being detained at Valluvarkottam on Monday.

A group of protesters being detained at Valluvarkottam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

more-in

City police claimed that prohibitory orders were in place

Volunteers of the group coming together as ‘citizens against CAA’ were detained by the Chennai City Police when they attempted to stage a sit in at Valluvarkottam on Monday. The volunteers — Radhika Ganesh, Vaishnavi Jayakumar, Kasturi Adhikary, Syeda Hena Rizvi, Vandana Viswanath and Varath Kanth — had assembled at Valluvarkottam on Monday to protest against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA).

Claiming that the prohibitory orders were in place, the city police officials asked the protesters to disperse. When the protesters refused and demanded that the officials show them a copy of the Prohibitory Order issued under section 41 of the Madras Police Act, the police personnel took them in a police vehicle and detained them for a few hours at the Thousand Lights police station. A senior police official said that the protesters were detained for disturbing the public and were later released late evening.

Later in a complaint addressed to the station in-charge at Thousand Lights police station, those arrested claimed that the police personnel “used undue force to grab, drag and push us into a van.” The group has demanded that action be taken against those who had been responsible for the ‘manhandling’.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 5:19:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/anti-caa-protesters-detained-by-chennai-city-police/article30563907.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY