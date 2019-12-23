Anti-CAA protest: DMK kicks off massive rally in Chennai amidst heavy police presence

Amidst heavy security, the DMK and alliance parties took out a massive rally against the controversial citizenship law from Egmore in Chennai on Monday.

DMK president M.K. Stalin lead the rally and was accompanied by Congress leader P. Chidambaram, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, CPI(M) State unit secretary K. Balakrishnan, DMK youth wing leader Udayanidhi Stalin and TMMK leader M.H. Jawahirullah. The party cadres gathered near Thalamuthu Natrajan Maligai, a government building in Egmore, and headed towards Rajarathinam stadium, where the leaders will address the rally.

Heavy security deployed

The police deployed drone cameras, anti-riot vehicles and Swift Action Group personnel to monitor the rally, with uniformed police personnel in helmets, lathis and anti-riot equipments walking ahead and on either sides of the crowd. Over 120 surveillance cameras are to monitor the rally and as many as 12 IPS officers, led by two Additional Commissioners of Police, are on bandobust duty.

The Chennai city police had denied permission for the rally, citing ambiguity as to who will take responsibility in case of any untoward incident or destruction of public property. On Sunday, the Madras High Court granted permission to videograph the event.