Anti-Bank Fraud Wing arrests Delhi-based gang

December 28, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The gang had swindled money from visually challenged people; the crime came to light after one of the victims in Chennai lodged a police complaint; a special team traced the accused and recovered the money of the complainant

The Hindu Bureau

A.D. Saravanan, a visually challenged person, meeting Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal to thank him for recovering his money which had lost in online fraud. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Anti-Bank Fraud Wing of Greater Chennai Police on Wednesday arrested a Delhi-based gang, including two women, from Tamil Nadu for allegedly targeting visually challenged peole and cheating them on the pretext of offering online loans. 

According to the police, A.D. Saravanan, 38 of Saidapet, who is a visually challenged person, received a call from an unknown person in October 2020. The caller claimed to be a representative of a private bank and offered to give loans to differently abled persons. A few other callers, who claimed to be from the same bank, made Mr. Saravanan make online payment to a bank account mentioned by the former on the pretext of service charges and  processing fees. 

Mr. Saravanan transferred ₹3.04 lakh to the fraudsters who enticed him by offering loans. He realised that he was cheated by the callers only after the mobile numbers used for the latter were found switched off. On a complaint from Mr. Saravanan, the Anti-Bank Fraud Wing took up investigation under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner S. Prabakaran. 

A special team, led by inspector S. Mahalakshmi, analysed the call records of mobile phones used by the accused and traced them in Delhi. The special team arrested M. Shanthi, 37, S. Vasanthi, 44, of Uttham Nagar, Delhi- who are natives of Tamil Nadu and Munish Sharma, 44, of Delhi. The interrogation revealed that the accused had cheated several other visually challenged persons.

The police recovered ₹3.04 lakh and got it transferred to Mr. Saravanan’s account.

Mr. Saravanan met Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal and other senior officers and thanked them for their effort.

