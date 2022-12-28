HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anti-Bank Fraud Wing arrests Delhi-based gang

The gang had swindled money from visually challenged people; the crime came to light after one of the victims in Chennai lodged a police complaint; a special team traced the accused and recovered the money of the complainant

December 28, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A.D. Saravanan, a visually challenged person, meeting Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal to thank him for recovering his money which had lost in online fraud.

A.D. Saravanan, a visually challenged person, meeting Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal to thank him for recovering his money which had lost in online fraud. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Anti-Bank Fraud Wing of Greater Chennai Police on Wednesday arrested a Delhi-based gang, including two women, from Tamil Nadu for allegedly targeting visually challenged peole and cheating them on the pretext of offering online loans. 

According to the police, A.D. Saravanan, 38 of Saidapet, who is a visually challenged person, received a call from an unknown person in October 2020. The caller claimed to be a representative of a private bank and offered to give loans to differently abled persons. A few other callers, who claimed to be from the same bank, made Mr. Saravanan make online payment to a bank account mentioned by the former on the pretext of service charges and  processing fees. 

Mr. Saravanan transferred ₹3.04 lakh to the fraudsters who enticed him by offering loans. He realised that he was cheated by the callers only after the mobile numbers used for the latter were found switched off. On a complaint from Mr. Saravanan, the Anti-Bank Fraud Wing took up investigation under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner S. Prabakaran. 

A special team, led by inspector S. Mahalakshmi, analysed the call records of mobile phones used by the accused and traced them in Delhi. The special team arrested M. Shanthi, 37, S. Vasanthi, 44, of Uttham Nagar, Delhi- who are natives of Tamil Nadu and Munish Sharma, 44, of Delhi. The interrogation revealed that the accused had cheated several other visually challenged persons.

The police recovered ₹3.04 lakh and got it transferred to Mr. Saravanan’s account.

Mr. Saravanan met Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal and other senior officers and thanked them for their effort.

Related Topics

Chennai / fraud

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.