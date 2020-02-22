Another waterbody comes back to life

22 February 2020 18:27 IST

EFI revives Alleri lake at Sanatorium

Here’s another milestone that has been added to EFI’s list. The environmental group that has been restoring many bone-dry lakes in the city recently revived Alleri lake at Sanatorium.

Located on the premises of Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) at Tambaram Sanatorium, Alleri lake is an important waterbody. It is located between the larger Kadaperi lake and the Thiruneermalai lake. Over the years, due to urbanisation and industrialisation, the lake witnessed massive pollution leading to loss of habitat characteristics and freshwater quality.

“Through a collaborative conservation effort with MEPZ, DXC Technologies and EFI, the lake has now been scientifically revived,” says Arun Krishnamurthy, founder of EFI.

Advertising

Advertising

The restoration process at the waterbody involved removal of garbage and other debris from the water-holding area. A wetland to purify the inflowing water into the lake was constructed and the recharge well was connected with sedimentation tanks. Plantation of native fruit-bearing and nectar-bearing saplings and protective fencing are a few other features.

There would be a lot of information about the lake to take in if one were to take a walk around the lake. There are boards with information on the lake and its ecology. Peripheral wall painting and birds’ nests within the bamboo garden at the lake are among the other highlights. “The restoration works would increase the storage capacity by 40% and improve groundwater recharge,” said Arun.

Following restoration, the lake was inaugurated by Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu.