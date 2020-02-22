Another waterbody comes back to life

Here’s another milestone added to EFI’s list. The environmental group that have been restoring many bone-dry lakes in the city recently revived Alleri lake at Sanatorium.

Located on the premises of Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) at Tambaram Sanatorium, Alleri lake is an important waterbody. It is located between the larger Kadaperi lake and Thiruneermalai lake. Over the years, due to urbanisation and industrialisation, the lake witnessed pollution leading to loss of habitat characteristics and freshwater quality.

“Through a collaborative conservation effort with MEPZ, DXC Technologies and EFI, the lake has now been scientifically revived,” says Arun Krishnamurthy, founder of EFI.

The restoration process at the water body involved removal of garbage and other debris from the water holding area. A wetland to purify the inflowing water into the lake was constructed and recharge well was connected with sedimentation tanks. Native plantation of berries, fruit bearing and nectar bearing saplings and protective fencing are a few other features.

There’s a lot of material to read if one were to talk a walk down the lake. Boards with information on the lake and its ecology, peripheral wall painting of imagery from the lake's ecology and facilitation of birds’ nests within the bamboo garden at the lake are other highlights. “The restoration works would increase the storage capacity by 40% and improve ground water recharge,” said Arun.

The lake post restoration works was inaugurated by Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu.