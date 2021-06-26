Another suspect in ATM theft case held in Haryana

More than 14 cases of theft at SB ATMs with cash deposit facilities were reported last week.

One more suspect has been arrested by the police in Haryana in connection with the series of thefts at SBI ATMs.

More than 14 cases of theft at SB ATMs with cash deposit facilities were reported last week. The investigation revealed that the accused had come from Haryana and committed the offences. Around ₹45 lakh in cash was stolen from the ATMs in the city. The special team nabbed one Amir Arsh, of Ballabhgarh, Haryana, with the help of the Haryana State police on Wednesday. The police took him under custody for five days, and started interrogating him from Friday.

During interrogation, he admitted that he and his friend Virender struck at Ramapuram, Chinmaya Nagar, Pondy Bazaar, Vadapalani, Velachery and Taramani.

Video statement

Other associates stole at other places in the city, he told the police. His statement was videographed by police.

Meanwhile, his associate Virender was nabbed by a special team of the police in Haryana, and further efforts are on to trace the other accused, police sources said.