Another senior citizen attacked by cow in Triplicane, 16 stray cattle impounded in two days

October 25, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Even as the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) intensified its crackdown on stray cattle, seizing 16 cows in two days, the problem persists as another senior citizen in Triplicane was attacked by a cow recently.

According to locals, Kasthurirangan, 65, of T.P Koil Street, was attacked by a stray cow on Tuesday. “He was on his way to the main road to witness a procession when the incident took place. The family members are not in a position to explain the details. Nobody took a video. He was rushed to a private nursing home nearby and is receiving treatment there,” a resident said.

Mayor R. Priya stated that even as the GCC increased the penalty for owners of cattle seen roaming the street to ₹5,000 for the first offence and ₹10,000 for repeat offenders, there seems to be little compliance.

“Nearly 3,000 families across the city depend on cattle rearing for their livelihood. We have asked them to control the practice of letting the cows loose on the roads. On October 24, Mr. Kasturirangan was attacked by a cow and was injured. He is now stable and in the hospital. We have no CCTV camera footage of the incident. We have instructed the cow’s owner. During the raid today, three cows were impounded in the area,” she said.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan presided over the cattle raid near Parthasarathy temple on Wednesday morning and then inspected the pound in Pudupet. He said 244 cows were caught so far in October. He requested cattle owners to cooperate with authorities and asked animal lovers to feed cows in their sheds or adopt them rather than offering food on the streets.