Another policeman in Chennai dies of COVID-19

Chennai

14 July 2020 13:10 IST

The 54-year-old is the fourth policeman to have died after contracting the virus, in Chennai

﻿On Tuesday, yet another policeman succumbed to COVID-19 in Chennai. He is fourth member of the police to have lost his life due to the disease, in the city police.

The victim has been identified as Gurumurthy, 54, a sub-inspector who was attached to the Meenambakkam Police station. Following an illness, he was admitted to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar last month. He died on Tuesday, without responding to treatment.

Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal tweeted, “We lost another hero SI Gurumurthy. He sacrificed his life at altar of duty in Corona prevention activity. We salute his supreme sacrifice.”

Over 1,500 police personnel have tested COVID-19 positive so far, across the State. Of these, 1,434 are in Chennai. Most of them are involved in efforts to contain the pandemic. As many as 847 police personnel were cured of COVID-19, and have rejoined duty.

On June 17, S .Balamurali, who was the Inspector at Mambalam, died, the first police officer to die of COVID-19 in the city police. On July 1, R. Manimaran, 57, who was a special sub inspector of police, Pattinampakkam lost his life. On July 6, G Nagarajan, 32, an armed reserve police constable succumbed to COVID-19.