GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Another Michaung rescue: the boabab at Egmore museum

April 22, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
The Boabab Tree at Egmore Museum. 

The Boabab Tree at Egmore Museum.  | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

In a desolate area, towards the inside of the Egmore museum complex stands a boabab tree. A board parked hard by spouts general information about boababs. There should be another board detailing the biography of this boabab, particularly its vicissitudes. From its grand bearing, it has now transformed into something slightly more than a trunk and roots. The good news is that it is living. During Michaung, the tree slumped. Reportedly, it took efforts from the local PWD team (engaged in maintenance works at the museum) and the museum authorities to get the tree back on course again.

According to PWD sources familiar with the development, the services of an expert in tree replantation were used. Reportedly, some of the branches were lopped off to enable the exercise.

Even when the tree was standing in its full and original form, tree conservationist T.D. Babu sounded a word of concern about it. He drew attention to the area surrounding the tree, the squalor that marked it. It betrayed the level of priority being accorded to it, he had remarked.

That word of concern has not lost its relevance.

Related Topics

civic infrastructure / environmental issues

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.