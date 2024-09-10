Another consignment of stale meat arrives in Chennai

Nearly three weeks after a consignment of stale goat meat was brought to the city from Jaipur on train, officials of the Food Safety Department on Monday seized 28 boxes of stale food, mostly meat, weighing 1,556 kg, at the Chennai Central Railway Station. The seized meat was subsequently destroyed at the Kodungaiyur dumping yard.

The consignment, which included “highly decayed” goat meat, marinated chicken, cheese, mushroom, and kebabs, was transported from Delhi on the Tamil Nadu Express. The arrival of such “mysterious” consignments of stale meat via trains, with reportedly no proper details of either the senders or the receivers, has put food safety officials in a fix.

Following information, a team led by P. Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai, reached the Parcel Office of the Central Railway Station. The railway officials reportedly told them that the consignment had arrived on the Tamil Nadu Express (Delhi to Chennai) on Saturday night. It was supposed to have reached Chennai by September 2, but got delayed due to the torrential rain in Vijayawada.

“Based on information, we went to the railway station and found that the food was highly decayed. There was no cold storage facility in place, and the parcels were filled with worms. Akin to the previous incident, there were no proper details of the sender or the receiver of the parcels. Only two names were mentioned, with no contact details,” Dr. Satheesh Kumar said.

As details of railway parcels are sent through email to the offices at the destination stations, the team was told that no details pertaining to the consignment were received, official sources said. This was the case with the previous seizure too. Improper labelling of parcels is making it difficult for the officials.

“Every parcel should have details of the sender and the receiver. The content of the parcels should be specified on the labels. While transporting perishable food items, proper cold storage facilities should be provided, but we are noticing that food is being transported in Thermocol boxes in these cases,” Dr. Satheesh Kumar said.

Meat should be properly certified by a veterinarian and the date/time of slaughter should be mentioned. When transported, a proper cold storage facility should be in place. “Chennai’s daily meat consumption is about 6,000 kg. This doubles during the weekends and festival days. So, the city, depending on the season, gets its meat supplied from the southern districts of the State and Jaipur, Delhi, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

The team included food safety officers A. Sadasivam, Alagu Pandi, Jebaraj, Rajapandi, and officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

On August 20, the officials had seized 1,600 kg of stale goat meat at the Egmore Railway Station. It was transported from Jaipur.

