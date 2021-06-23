Another case booked against Kebi Raj

CHENNAI

One more case has been booked by the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) against martial arts instructor Kebi Raj.

The accused Kebi Raj, 41, was arrested last month, following a complaint from a former trainee. The CB-CID has asked his victims to come forward and file complaints.

Following this, a woman living in a foreign country has now lodged a complaint against him. She alleged that she was sexually assaulted by him while training under him in his academy.

