Another 60,726 given COVID-19 vaccines

Safety first: The total COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the State stands at 31,75,349.

Chennai

03 April 2021 01:32 IST

DDHS told to ensure maximum vaccination in highly-affected districts

As 60,726 more people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine instructed all Deputy Directors of Health Services (DDHS), particularly in districts with high positivity rates and high doubling time, to ensure maximum vaccination to the eligible beneficiaries at the earliest.

A total of 27,252 people aged between 45 and 59 years with co-morbidities, 21,695 senior citizens, 7,069 frontline workers and 4,710 healthcare workers received the COVID-19 vaccines. The total coverage stood at 31,75,349.

The Directorate said as on date, a total of 4,316 COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVC), including 3,511 government centres and 805 private centres, were active in the State among the 8,500 enlisted.

Problems in districts

It was ascertained that a few districts had issues in the distribution of vaccines to the required vaccination centres, the circular said.

In this light, all DDHS were instructed to ensure the availability of Covishield doses in all government COVID-19 vaccination centres and private vaccination centres according to their daily vaccination performance/three-day average.

They should ensure the availability of Covaxin doses in government medical college hospitals, government hospitals, upgraded primary health centres and urban community health centres performing more than 50 Covaxin vaccinations a day, and in private hospitals and private medical college hospitals performing more than 100 Covaxin vaccinations a day, T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, said in a circular. This was to ensure optimal utilisation of both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines in the State.

There would be continuous replenishment of the vaccines based on the updates made in the portal regularly, the Directorate said.

The DDHS were instructed to reduce vaccine wastage to less than 1% without compromising the vaccination drive in the State.