GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Annual walkathon held in Chennai

Published - October 07, 2024 10:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Parvathy Hospital conducted the fifth edition of its annual walkathon themed “Inclusion for All” recently. The walkathon, which featured one km, three km and five km routes, was designed to accommodate participants of all abilities, including those with physical and visual disabilities, pregnant women, senior citizens and those with limited mobility. Over 100 differently abled children, accompanied by their parents, took part in the walkathon. Among others, Member of Legislative Assembly (Pallavaram) E. Karunanithi participated. S. Muthukumar, founder and chairman of Parvathy Hospital, said that the event brought together individuals with different abilities, showing that together, they can overcome challenges and move forward as one community, according to a press release.

Published - October 07, 2024 10:43 pm IST

