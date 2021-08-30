Chennai

Annual festival begins at Besant Nagar church

Solemn occasion: Special mass being conducted at the Annai Velankanni Church in Chennai on Sunday.  

The annual festival of the Annai Velankanni Shrine at Besant Nagar began on Sunday with the hoisting of the flag of Mother Mary by the Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore George Antonysamy.

The commencement of the 49th festival was marked by a special mass that was attended only by 60 persons, which was the number permitted due to the pandemic restrictions.

On all days till September 7, when the car festival is scheduled, special services will be held from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Fr. Vincent Chinnadurai, Rector and parish priest of the church, said that on the last day, September 8, the crown would be placed on the statue of Mother Mary.

This would be followed by the lowering of the flag to mark the end of the festival.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2021 1:33:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/annual-festival-begins-at-besant-nagar-church/article36172713.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY