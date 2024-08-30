Annual conference of neurocritical care society inaugurated

The fifth annual conference of the Neurocritical Care Society of India was inaugurated on Friday.

According to a press release, 15 international faculty are attending the meet that includes a pre-conference workshop on advanced monitoring in neurocritical care. The conference is attended by 400 clinicians and neurocritical care experts from around the world. It is centered around the theme “Emerging trends, expanding scopes, changing perspectives”.

Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University K. Narayanasamy inaugurated the conference that has been organised in association with Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road. K. Sridhar, secretary, Neurological Society of India also took part. Ponniah Vanamoorthy, president, Neurocritical Care Society of India, highlighted the advancement in the speciality in treating conditions such as stroke, head injury and other critically ill neurological illness, the release said.