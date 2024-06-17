Annual brahmotsavam of Sri Narasimhar at Parthasarathy temple begins

The annual brahmotsavam festival of the Sri Narasimhar shrine of the Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple in Triplicane got under way on Monday morning with the customary flag hoisting.

The utsava idol of Sri Thelliya Singar (Azhagiya Singar) will be brought out in different alankarams, such as Sri Lakshminarasimhar at 6.15 a.m. on June 24, Sri Pallaku Nachiyar at 5.30 a.m. on June 21, and Sri Yoga Narasimhaswamy at 4 p.m. on the same day.

The festivities, which include the Garuda Sevai at 5.30 a.m. on June 19 and the temple car festival on June 23 at 7 a.m., are expected to attract a large number of devotees. The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has made arrangements such as provision of drinking water facilities and installation of shamianas. Personnel of the police and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services will be stationed at the venue during the festival.