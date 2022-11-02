Annaprasadham and Annadhanam schemes in more temples soon: Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu on Tuesday said that annaprasadham and day-long annadhanam schemes will be expanded to more temples in the State soon.

Speaking after launching the distribution of annaprasadham in five more temples, including the Kapaleeswarar temple, Mariamman temple in Irukkankudi, Masaniamman temple in Anaimalai, Narasimhar temple in Namakkal and Angalamman temple in Melmalayanur, he said the scheme had become very popular with devotees. He said the scheme had already been implemented in 10 temples, including the Vadapalani Murugan temple, Tiruchendur temple and Devi Karumariamman temple in Thiruverkadu. A total of ₹41 lakh was being spent for the scheme per year.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the day-long annadhanam scheme will be be extended to the Meenakshiamman temple in Madurai and Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameshwaram.