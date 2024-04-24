Annamalai, Vasan slam DMK govt. for failing to curb drug menace

April 24, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

BJP State president K. Annamalai and TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday slammed the DMK government “for failing to curb drug menace in Tamil Nadu”.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Annamalai said, “Access to drugs in Tamil Nadu under the DMK government is becoming easier as peddlers are given plum posts in the DMK, making law enforcement a joke.”

Sharing footage from a closed-circuit television camera of a gang attacking a person riding a bike, he said: “This incident in Madurai where an innocent biker gets attacked is the fourth such incident in the State in the last few days, [which were] reported as gruesome attacks under the influence of ganja...,” and questioned when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would “wake up to reality?”

Mr. Vasan said that the government had not taken any constructive step to curb the drug menace in the State. “Because of the Tamil Nadu government’s negligence, three incidents of murder and assault have occurred in the State,” he added.