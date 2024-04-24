GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Annamalai, Vasan slam DMK govt. for failing to curb drug menace

April 24, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai and TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday slammed the DMK government “for failing to curb drug menace in Tamil Nadu”.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Annamalai said, “Access to drugs in Tamil Nadu under the DMK government is becoming easier as peddlers are given plum posts in the DMK, making law enforcement a joke.”

Sharing footage from a closed-circuit television camera of a gang attacking a person riding a bike, he said: “This incident in Madurai where an innocent biker gets attacked is the fourth such incident in the State in the last few days, [which were] reported as gruesome attacks under the influence of ganja...,” and questioned when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would “wake up to reality?”

Mr. Vasan said that the government had not taken any constructive step to curb the drug menace in the State. “Because of the Tamil Nadu government’s negligence, three incidents of murder and assault have occurred in the State,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.