Annamalai, party cadre picked up for protesting without permission 

They demanded action against DMK member for insulting female actors in BJP

Sivaraman R 10065 CHENNAI
November 01, 2022 20:27 IST

K. Annamalai

BJP State unit president K. Annamalai and his party cadre were arrested by the city police when they staged a protest without permission at Valluvar Kottam on Tuesday evening. 

Members of Mahila Morcha, along with other cadre from local units, gathered at the venue to stage a protest demanding action against a DMK functionary who spoke in derogatory manner against actors such as Kushboo, Gauthami, Namitha and Gayathri Raguram - all BJP members. Showing solidarity with the women cadre, Mr. Annamalai also joined them and condemned it. 

Police personnel arrested them and took them in buses to a hall nearby where they were held.

Mr. Annamalai said, “ Instead of arresting the people who spoke in a manner outraging the modesty of women, the DMK government arrested us while we were protesting peacefully. “

