Annamalai, party cadre picked up for protesting without permission 

They demanded action against DMK member for insulting female actors in BJP

BJP State unit president K. Annamalai and his party cadre were arrested by the city police when they staged a protest without permission at Valluvar Kottam on Tuesday evening.

Members of Mahila Morcha, along with other cadre from local units, gathered at the venue to stage a protest demanding action against a DMK functionary who spoke in derogatory manner against actors such as Kushboo, Gauthami, Namitha and Gayathri Raguram - all BJP members. Showing solidarity with the women cadre, Mr. Annamalai also joined them and condemned it.

Police personnel arrested them and took them in buses to a hall nearby where they were held.

Mr. Annamalai said, “ Instead of arresting the people who spoke in a manner outraging the modesty of women, the DMK government arrested us while we were protesting peacefully. “