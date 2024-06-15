Annamalai meets Tamilisai to end talks of discord

In a bid to put to rest the speculation about discontent in the State BJP unit, its president K. Annamalai on Friday met senior party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan at her residence in Chennai. Both leaders shared pictures of their meeting on their respective social media handles.

The meeting assumed significance following reports of discord between them in the wake of the BJP drawing a blank in Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha election.

After the results were announced, Ms. Tamilisai had said that the BJP would have performed better, had it allied with the AIADMK. She had also expressed dissatisfaction over the party admitting individuals with criminal antecedents and giving them key positions.

To send across a message of unity, the two leaders had a cordial meeting, and Mr. Annamalai said that he had shared sweets with Ms. Tamilisai. Later, in a post on X, Mr. Annamalai expressed happiness at meeting “one of the senior BJP leaders, Akka (elder sister) Tamilisai, who had served exceedingly well as BJP state president”.

“Asserting that the ‘lotus’ (BJP symbol) will bloom in Tamil Nadu, Ms. Tamilisai worked hard for it. Her political experience and suggestions continue to give inspiration for the development of the party,” he said.

Ms. Tamilisai later reposted this post, saying, “Happy to meet Tamil Nadu BJP State President anbu Thambi (Dear Brother) Mr. Annamalai.”

