Annamalai, Jairam Ramesh lock horns over sick textile industries and release of relief for Cyclone Michaung

March 20, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai on Monday lashed out at senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre had destroyed India’s MSME manufacturing capacities.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Ramesh said: “During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Salem, he will hopefully notice the numerous textile factories that have either shut down and disposed of machinery or reduced working hours for labourers. After having single-handedly destroyed India’s MSME manufacturing capacities with demonetization, GST, and the unplanned COVID-19 lockdown, what is the Prime Minister’s vision to rescue these textile factories?”

While responding to the Congress leader’s remarks, Mr. Annamalai alleged that the powerloom industry in the State is struggling due to the “gross inefficiency” of the DMK government. He said “Electricity tariff increased between 15% to 50%. Peak hour charges were increased from 35/KW to 150/KW, and there was a phenomenal increase in fixed charges.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also claimed that the Tamil Nadu Textile Minister was involved in taking a fixed fee as commission from the handloom and powerloom weavers of the State for orders placed to them under the free dhotis scheme.

The leaders also locked horns over funds sought by the Tamil Nadu government for rehabilitation and reconstruction after Cyclone Michaung ravaged the State. Mr. Ramesh said, “While the Prime Minister has been visiting Tamil Nadu frequently in the last few weeks, he has historically paid little attention to the State(…) he did not set foot here during the Cyclone Michaung crisis in December 2023. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has repeatedly urged for the release of ₹37,907 crore from the Modi Sarkar for rehabilitation and reconstruction after the cyclone. Does the Prime Minister plan to fulfil this critical need of the people of Tamil Nadu?”

In his response, Mr. Annamalai tweeted: “The flood relief sought by TN is not ₹37,907 Crore but ₹15,645 crore (Confirmed by the Ministry of Finance in the Lok Sabha). The total SDRF fund available with the TN Govt was ₹2013 Crore & ₹3406 Crore was the total flood relief work carried out by the DMK Govt. We asked the DMK Govt to furnish the breakup of the ₹37,907 Crore inflated flood relief they sought but are faced with defeating silence.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.