Annamalai blames Stalin for failing to reprimand DMK functionary who assaulted govt. official

April 26, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Friday blamed DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for failing to reprimand his partymen who indulged in activities against government officials.

In a post on X, Mr. Annamalai alleged that on April 19, when polling was under way for the Lok Sabha election, Rajiv Gandhi, a DMK functionary of Villupuram district, had assaulted a woman Village Administrative Officer (VAO) for not filing a false complaint against members of the Pattali Makkal Katchi that they had violated the model code of conduct during the campaign.

“Mr. Stalin failed to reprimand his partymen who acted against government officials, particularly women. As a result, the assault against them has been continuing. It is learnt that the police have arrested the DMK functionary who assaulted the VAO. Strict action should be taken against him,” he said.

