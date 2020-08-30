Annai Vailankanni festival begins sans fanfare

Arrangements were made to live stream the flag hoisting and daily liturgical celebrations on novena days through Madha TV, Facebook and YouTube.

The annual festival of the Annai Vailankanni shrine at Besant Nagar began with the flag hoisting on Saturday.

This year, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation, celebrations and festive events would be confined to church premises without the physical participation of the pilgrims, church authorities said. All processions and pilgrimages stand cancelled and public entry into the shrine would not be allowed.

On Saturday, Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore George Antonysamy hoisted the flag of Mother Mary. Priests and a handful of invitees participated.

Arrangements were made to live stream the flag hoisting and daily liturgical celebrations on novena days through Madha TV, Facebook and YouTube.

The police have made arrangements to prevent pilgrims from taking out processions around the city. Checkpoints have been established on roads in Tiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet, Washermenpet and Thiru.Vi.Ka. Bridge.

“People who came were stopped and advised not to continue. Only a few hundred gathered near the outer periphery of the church but were not allowed to enter. The flag hoisting was peaceful,” said V. Vikraman, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar.

Muharram processions

The police also said Muharram processions would not be allowed in the city on Sunday.

“Authorities, including the Greater Chennai Corporation, have prohibited any religious gathering during the lockdown. We have asked organisers not to undertake processions this time, and elaborate security arrangements are in place,” said G. Dharmarajan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane.