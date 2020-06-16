Annai Indira Nagar RWA caters to TNFRS personnel

For the past one week, Annai Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Association in Velachery is providing food to the personnel at Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services station at Thiruvalluvar Street in the colony who are under quarantine.

“Three of their comrades have tested positive for COVID - 19 and have been admitted at the COVID -19 centre set up at IIT - Madras, where police and fire service personnel are being treated. We are providing food to the other members who are under quarantine at the station.

The association has made arrangements with a women’s hostel in the neighbourhood to cook food. We take care of breakfast, lunch and dinner,” says S. Kumararaja, the association president.

Likewise, the association is catering to the needs of a family in Kambar Street which has a COVID-19 patient by buying and delivering essentials including water, milk, groceries and vegetables. “In Karikalan Street, two persons have tested positive for COVID-19. Both of them reside at an apartment that has 10 flats. There we couldn’t offer direct help as many families were under quarantine. So we spoke to the Greater Chennai Corporation officials and made arrangements to provide a volunteer to the apartment who could run errands for the quarantined families,” says Kumararaja.