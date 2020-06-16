Annai Indira Nagar RWA caters to TNFRS personnel

For the past one week, Annai Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Association in Velachery is providing food to the personnel at Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services station at Thiruvalluvar Street in the colony who are under quarantine.
“Three of their comrades have tested positive for COVID - 19 and have been admitted at the COVID -19 centre set up at IIT - Madras, where police and fire service personnel are being treated. We are providing food to the other members who are under quarantine at the station.
The association has made arrangements with a women’s hostel in the neighbourhood to cook food. We take care of breakfast, lunch and dinner,” says S. Kumararaja, the association president.
Likewise, the association is catering to the needs of a family in Kambar Street which has a COVID-19 patient by buying and delivering essentials including water, milk, groceries and vegetables. “In Karikalan Street, two persons have tested positive for COVID-19. Both of them reside at an apartment that has 10 flats. There we couldn’t offer direct help as many families were under quarantine. So we spoke to the Greater Chennai Corporation officials and made arrangements to provide a volunteer to the apartment who could run errands for the quarantined families,” says Kumararaja.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath