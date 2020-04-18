Annai Indira Nagar RWA carries out disinfection drive

In addition to the disinfection operation carried out by the Greater Chennai Corporation, Annai Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Association has also made an arrangement to disinfect the streets in Annai Indira Nagar. It has bought 15 sacks of bleaching powder weighing around 400 kgs. “We are doing this with the consent of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Once a week, all the streets of our colony are sprinkled with bleaching powder. For this, we sought the services of the conservancy workers. As a token of thanks, we provided them with bags of groceries,” says S. Kumararaja, the association president. Also, the association and its volunteers visited around 750 houses in the neighbourhood and distributed masks on April 14. “We initiated this exercise as the government has now made it mandatory for people to wear masks when outdoors. We gave two masks to each home. In total, we would have distributed around 1,500 masks,” says Kumararaja.