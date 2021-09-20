Chennai

Annadhanam scheme to resume in temples

The system of serving food on leaves to devotees as part of the Annadhanam scheme will resume from Monday, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P. K. Sekarbabu said on Sunday.

The announcement comes following requests from devotees, he said. Serving of food on leaves would be done from Monday to Thursday when temples are open for public darshan.

This would be done while following all safety protocols, including personal distancing, since devotees can consume food seated on the temple premises. On the remaining days, packed food would be served as has been the practice.

‘Annadhanam’ is being provided to 66,000 beneficiaries every day in 754 temples under the administration of the department.


