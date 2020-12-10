Anna varsity’s teachers body writes to Inquiry committee

The Association of University Teachers, has in a letter to the inquiry committee headed by retired judge P. Kalaiyarasan, listed the achievements of the current Vice Chancellor of Anna University.

The committee was constituted by the State government to inquire into the alleged financial irregularities by Anna University Vice Chancellor M.K. Surappa.

The association secretary S. Chandramohan and president I. Arul Aram have listed Mr. Surappa's achievements during his tenure as the V-C. “We, the teachers, present ourselves not against Professor M.K. Surappa but in support of him. Here are a few achievements,” the letter began.

During his tenure he had completely eradicated the cash-for-marks culture which prevailed within Anna University. The involvement of brokers in the University administration had been eliminated. “Earlier, brokers were frequenting both the chambers of the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar. The truth is that corruption was eradicated during Dr. Surappa's regime,” the professors have said.

The letter further said, “Heads of departments, directors of the various centres and other administrative positions are not sold. Deans of constituent colleges in regional campuses are being deputed from University departments. Faculty members have been promoted through CAS.”

It was during Mr. Surappa’s tenure that the University received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education that approvals for all UG/PG programmes of the University departments and constituent colleges. The University now insists of National Board of Accreditation status.

The V-C increased the number of GATE qualified students in all post-gradaute programmes and stipend is offered to all qualified students, the professors said.

Mr. Surappa cut down the convocation/graduation day expenses. “However, real ‘gold medals’ are given to toppers during the convocation,” the letter explained.

Also, the norms for PhD admissions were raised to increase the standard and ensure high quality research. The University’s QS ranking went up during his tenure. “Given these facts the inquiry committee should look into areas where corruption really is/was,” the professors have said.