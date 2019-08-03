Anna varsity recommended for IoE status

Anna University has been recommended for the Institute of Eminence status by the University Grants Commission. The awarding of the status, however, rests on the outcome of consultation with the State government.
Under the scheme, the selected institutions would receive ₹1,000 crore funding for five years. The institutions on their part must raise 20% from within. In the case of State universities, 50% of the funding will have to come from the State. Higher Education Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma said based on the guidelines from the Central government the State would provide the funding.
The IIT Madras has also been recommended to be declared as Institute of Eminence.
