Anna University urges colleges to return original certificates to faculty

Taking measures: The University has also advised the colleges to maintain a student-staff ratio. M. Karunakaran

CHENNAI

01 December 2020 23:45 IST

They may keep only copies; action follows letter from Higher Education Secretary

Anna University has requested principals and chairmen of all affiliated self-financing colleges to return the original certificates of the faculty after verification. Colleges may retain only copies of the original certificates, the University’s Registrar said.

In a letter to college authorities, the Registrar urged institutions to be transparent about the terms and conditions of the recruitment process, the appointment orders and the salary for the faculty.

The University also advised the colleges to maintain a proper student-staff ratio and assign work schedules, besides ensuring facilities as required by the norms.

The University’s move follows a letter from Higher Education Secretary Apoorva, in November, which referred to the death of T. Vasanthavanan, who was employed as an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Sree Sastha Institute of Engineering and Technology.

The letter cited a report submitted to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) regarding the death of the faculty member. It urged the All India Council for Technical Education and Anna University “to pass orders to affiliated private engineering colleges not to confiscate the certificates of their faculties when they recruit them and to return all the certificates in original after verification, with only the copies to be under the custody of the management”.

‘Strict action’

The letter states: “Since the management of Sree Sastha Institute of Engineering and Technology is clearly found to be guilty on the life of a faculty, nevertheless the case was closed legally by the police. They may duly be warned by the authorities and if necessary, some strict disciplinary/penal action may be initiated against them.”

The Higher Education Department forwarded a copy of the letter to the NHRC in Delhi.