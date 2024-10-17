Anna University partners with Climate Compatible Growth to work on sustainable energy

The Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM) at Anna University has partnered with the Climate Compatible Growth (CCG) project, funded by UK Aid, to coordinate the South India CCG Network. This initiative aims to promote sustainable energy and transport systems in the Global South.

The CCG project has developed an ecosystem of energy modelling tools that optimise electricity access, evaluate future energy demand based on socio-economic and technological scenarios, assess least-cost power system flexibility, visualise carbon emission reduction pathways, and optimise capacity expansion plans.

These open-source models can be utilised by governments, educators, researchers, and other stakeholders to create evidence-based policies supporting sustainable net-zero energy transitions. Key activities of the CCCDM partnership include establishing the India CCG network, facilitating research funding, conducting workshops, and promoting evidence-based policies for low-carbon development.

As part of the initiative, an orientation programme on Energy Modelling Tools will be conducted from October 15 to 19. This week-long event aims to enhance the skills of faculty and researchers in energy modelling. Participants will receive hands-on training in two open-source tools: OSeMOSYS, for long-term energy planning, and CLEWS, focusing on integrated resource management. Experts from CCG and CCCDM will lead the sessions.

