Anna University official arrested for job fraud

‘More than 100 persons cheated’

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday arrested Deputy Registrar of Anna University, MIT campus, E. Parthasarathy for his alleged involvement in a job scam.

In 2019, Parthasarathy’s son Vishveshwar, 29, and his accomplices — Rajapandi of Perambur, Arumugam of Madurai and Raju of Villivakkam — were arrested following several complaints of cheating. An investigation revealed that Vishveshwar had issued fake appointment orders for jobs, including for the post of the public relations officer at Anna University, and assistant engineers, junior engineers, junior assistant and office assistant posts at Tangedco, after taking ₹1 lakh to ₹15 lakh each. While Vishveshwar was the main accused, the others worked as his agents. The victims were mostly from Erode and Madurai. The police suspect the gang may have cheated youth from Chennai as well.

“Following a probe, Parthasarathy’s involvement came to light. The offences were committed with his connivance. The accused are suspected to have cheated more than 100 job aspirants to the tune of ₹5 crore,” said a senior police officer in the CCB.

The investigation also revealed that Parthasarathy, along with his son, had promised candidates that they would arrange government jobs using his official position. They prepared fake post covers affixing the Anna University seal and the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) seal, and fake appointment orders and sent them to the victims.

It was further revealed that an agent, Choolai Pudur Ramasamy, had paid ₹40 lakh of the ₹1 crore collected from the victims to Vishweshwar at his house in the presence of Parthasarthy. He paid the remaining amount in person and also deposited it in Vishweshwar’s bank account.

Parthasarathy had actively assisted Vishweshwar in committing the offence. Using his official position, Parthasarathy collected money from multiple people through his son and the other accused, the police said.

Parthasarathy was arrested in front of the MIT campus, Anna University, Chrompet, and remanded to judicial custody. The investigation is currently under way.